QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
80.87 - 83.57
Vol / Avg.
194.8K/179K
Div / Yield
0.92/1.11%
52 Wk
49.27 - 89.35
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
21.73
Open
83.06
P/E
21.62
EPS
0.99
Shares
54.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 4:02PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides banking services to other financial institutions. The company offers a range of products and services which include telephone banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, mobile banking, boxes, and automatic account transfers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9801.030 0.0500
REV107.130M108.515M1.385M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Servisfirst Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Servisfirst Bancshares's (SFBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) was reported by Seaport Global on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS)?

A

The stock price for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) is $82.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) reporting earnings?

A

Servisfirst Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Servisfirst Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) operate in?

A

Servisfirst Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.