|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.980
|1.030
|0.0500
|REV
|107.130M
|108.515M
|1.385M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Servisfirst Bancshares’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB).
The latest price target for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) was reported by Seaport Global on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) is $82.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Servisfirst Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Servisfirst Bancshares.
Servisfirst Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.