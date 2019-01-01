QQQ
Range
13.58 - 13.86
Vol / Avg.
455.8K/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.44/3.26%
52 Wk
11.66 - 15.1
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
39.29
Open
13.6
P/E
12.04
EPS
0.27
Shares
421.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal wholly owned subsidiary is Valley National Bank. It provides a full range of commercial, retail, and trust and investment services largely through its offices and ATM network throughout northern and central New Jersey, New York City and Long Island, Florida, and Alabama. The segments of the group are commercial lending, consumer lending, investment management, and corporate and other adjustments, of which key interest income is derived from the commercial lending segment. In recent years, the company has focused on acquiring companies that operate outside of traditional banking and has emphasized wealth and capital management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.280 -0.0100
REV343.150M353.524M10.374M

Analyst Ratings

Valley National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valley National (VLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valley National's (VLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valley National (VLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.50 expecting VLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valley National (VLY)?

A

The stock price for Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) is $13.79 last updated Today at 3:31:57 PM.

Q

Does Valley National (VLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) reporting earnings?

A

Valley National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Valley National (VLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valley National.

Q

What sector and industry does Valley National (VLY) operate in?

A

Valley National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.