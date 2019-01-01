QQQ
Range
126.29 - 129.13
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/963.1K
Div / Yield
0.88/0.69%
52 Wk
117.8 - 148.07
Mkt Cap
29.5B
Payout Ratio
18.82
Open
128.01
P/E
29.99
EPS
1.22
Shares
231.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Ametek is a diversified industrial conglomerate with about $4.5 billion in sales. The firm operates through two segments: electronic instruments, or EIG, and electromechanical, or EMG. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. About half of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3001.370 0.0700
REV1.470B1.504B34.000M

Analyst Ratings

AMETEK Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMETEK (AME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMETEK's (AME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMETEK (AME) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMETEK (NYSE: AME) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 158.00 expecting AME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.00% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMETEK (AME)?

A

The stock price for AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is $127.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMETEK (AME) pay a dividend?

A

The next AMETEK (AME) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is AMETEK (NYSE:AME) reporting earnings?

A

AMETEK’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is AMETEK (AME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMETEK.

Q

What sector and industry does AMETEK (AME) operate in?

A

AMETEK is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.