Range
13.42 - 13.57
Vol / Avg.
13K/46.4K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.20%
52 Wk
13.5 - 17.9
Mkt Cap
289.3M
Payout Ratio
62.68
Open
13.5
P/E
12.06
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Munivest Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Munivest Fund's (MVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Munivest Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Munivest Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) is $13.54 last updated Today at 5:06:55 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Munivest Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Munivest Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVT) operate in?

A

Blackrock Munivest Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.