|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
|1.560
|-0.0200
|REV
|3.510B
|3.381B
|-129.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jacobs Engineering Group’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ).
The latest price target for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 161.00 expecting J to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) is $117.525 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Jacobs Engineering Group (J) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Jacobs Engineering Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jacobs Engineering Group.
Jacobs Engineering Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.