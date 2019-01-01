QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/675.4K
Div / Yield
0.92/0.78%
52 Wk
111.84 - 149.55
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
38.36
Open
-
P/E
53.66
EPS
1.04
Shares
129.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 55,000 workers. The company generated $14.1 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2021.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.560 -0.0200
REV3.510B3.381B-129.000M

Jacobs Engineering Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jacobs Engineering Group (J) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jacobs Engineering Group's (J) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jacobs Engineering Group (J) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 161.00 expecting J to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)?

A

The stock price for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) is $117.525 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jacobs Engineering Group (J) pay a dividend?

A

The next Jacobs Engineering Group (J) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) reporting earnings?

A

Jacobs Engineering Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Jacobs Engineering Group (J) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jacobs Engineering Group (J) operate in?

A

Jacobs Engineering Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.