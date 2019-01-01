QQQ
Range
12.5 - 13.09
Vol / Avg.
5.9M/2.8M
Div / Yield
2.5/19.38%
52 Wk
5.98 - 13
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
58.61
Open
12.89
P/E
4.73
EPS
0.97
Shares
200.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Marine
Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.010
REV381.808M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.970 0.4200
REV251.800M387.618M135.818M

Golden Ocean Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Ocean Group's (GOGL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) was reported by BTIG on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting GOGL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.38% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)?

A

The stock price for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) is $12.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Ocean Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Ocean Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) operate in?

A

Golden Ocean Group is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.