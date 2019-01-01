QQQ
Range
81.97 - 83.95
Vol / Avg.
111.9K/142.8K
Div / Yield
0.78/0.94%
52 Wk
71.4 - 96.95
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
21.54
Open
83.68
P/E
25.63
EPS
0.99
Shares
46.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Franklin Electric Co Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment, which accounts for most of the company's sales, designs, manufactures, and markets water and fuel pumping systems. These solutions are directed mainly at the housing, agriculture, and other industrial sectors. The Fueling Systems segment produces fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. The Distribution segment serves as a group of wholly owned groundwater distributors under the name Headwater Companies. The company generates roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.860 0.2300
REV387.260M432.520M45.260M

see more
Franklin Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Electric (FELE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Electric's (FELE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Electric (FELE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) was reported by Baird on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting FELE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Electric (FELE)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) is $82.21 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Franklin Electric (FELE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Franklin Electric (FELE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Electric (FELE) operate in?

A

Franklin Electric is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.