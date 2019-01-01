QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.4M
Div / Yield
1.2/4.40%
52 Wk
22.25 - 31.98
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
29.1
Open
-
P/E
6.79
EPS
0.78
Shares
202.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.890 0.0500
REV2.980B2.979B-1.000M

Unum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unum (UNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unum (NYSE: UNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unum's (UNM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unum (UNM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unum (NYSE: UNM) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting UNM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.10% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unum (UNM)?

A

The stock price for Unum (NYSE: UNM) is $27.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unum (UNM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Unum (NYSE:UNM) reporting earnings?

A

Unum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Unum (UNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unum.

Q

What sector and industry does Unum (UNM) operate in?

A

Unum is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.