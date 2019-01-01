QQQ
Range
4.18 - 4.42
Vol / Avg.
439.6K/615.7K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.30%
52 Wk
2.52 - 6.36
Mkt Cap
354.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.38
P/E
87
EPS
0.17
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains. It also transports minor bulks, including steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its dry bulk carrier vessels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV60.440M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diana Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diana Shipping (DSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diana Shipping's (DSX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diana Shipping (DSX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) was reported by BTIG on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DSX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diana Shipping (DSX)?

A

The stock price for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) is $4.187 last updated Today at 7:51:54 PM.

Q

Does Diana Shipping (DSX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2008.

Q

When is Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reporting earnings?

A

Diana Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Diana Shipping (DSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diana Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Diana Shipping (DSX) operate in?

A

Diana Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.