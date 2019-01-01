QQQ
Range
84.64 - 88.68
Vol / Avg.
375.7K/451.1K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.37%
52 Wk
52.86 - 125
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
4.01
Open
87.08
P/E
10.81
EPS
2.6
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
ArcBest Corp is engaged in logistics operations. The company operates in three business segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. Asset-Based, which represents ABF Freight System Inc and certain other subsidiaries, including ABF Freight System (B.C.) ULC; ABF Freight System Canada ULC; ABF Cartage, Inc.; and Land-Marine Cargo, Inc.; ArcBest, its asset-light logistics operation; and FleetNet. The company generates maximum revenue from its asset-based operations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2402.790 0.5500
REV1.100B1.185B85.000M

ArcBest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ArcBest (ARCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ArcBest's (ARCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ArcBest (ARCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting ARCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.71% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcBest (ARCB)?

A

The stock price for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is $86.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ArcBest (ARCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) reporting earnings?

A

ArcBest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ArcBest (ARCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcBest.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcBest (ARCB) operate in?

A

ArcBest is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.