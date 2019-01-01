|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.240
|2.790
|0.5500
|REV
|1.100B
|1.185B
|85.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ArcBest’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).
The latest price target for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting ARCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.71% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is $86.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
ArcBest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ArcBest.
ArcBest is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.