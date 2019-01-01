CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company operates under five segments: Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses, which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF, through its segments, provides professional, financial, specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.