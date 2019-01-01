QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.81 - 46.29
Vol / Avg.
61.6K/135.6K
Div / Yield
1.6/3.47%
52 Wk
41.44 - 49.4
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
34.47
Open
46.17
P/E
10.45
EPS
0.98
Shares
271.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 6:02AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company operates under five segments: Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses, which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF, through its segments, provides professional, financial, specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0100.970 -0.0400
REV2.500B3.054B554.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNA Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNA Financial (CNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNA Financial's (CNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNA Financial (CNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) was reported by B of A Securities on January 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CNA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CNA Financial (CNA)?

A

The stock price for CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) is $45.81 last updated Today at 3:17:16 PM.

Q

Does CNA Financial (CNA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reporting earnings?

A

CNA Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is CNA Financial (CNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNA Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does CNA Financial (CNA) operate in?

A

CNA Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.