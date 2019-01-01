Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor employs over 40,000 workers in more than 60 countries. The company generated $15.7 billion in revenue in 2020.