Range
20.61 - 21.66
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.41 - 25.68
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.82
P/E
-
EPS
0.22
Shares
141.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor employs over 40,000 workers in more than 60 countries. The company generated $15.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.310 0.0500
REV2.800B3.157B357.000M

Analyst Ratings

Fluor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fluor (FLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fluor (NYSE: FLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fluor's (FLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fluor (FLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fluor (NYSE: FLR) was reported by Baird on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting FLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.57% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fluor (FLR)?

A

The stock price for Fluor (NYSE: FLR) is $21.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fluor (FLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is Fluor (NYSE:FLR) reporting earnings?

A

Fluor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Fluor (FLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fluor.

Q

What sector and industry does Fluor (FLR) operate in?

A

Fluor is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.