Range
108.14 - 112.1
Vol / Avg.
746.8K/849.9K
Div / Yield
2.8/2.46%
52 Wk
94.87 - 135.15
Mkt Cap
23.3B
Payout Ratio
39.22
Open
109.25
P/E
15.92
EPS
1.92
Shares
207.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the United States and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $14.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8101.910 0.1000
REV1.650B1.667B17.000M

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Trust (NTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Trust's (NTRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northern Trust (NTRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 148.00 expecting NTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.07% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Trust (NTRS)?

A

The stock price for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) is $112.06 last updated Today at 8:12:43 PM.

Q

Does Northern Trust (NTRS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Northern Trust (NTRS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Northern Trust (NTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Trust (NTRS) operate in?

A

Northern Trust is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.