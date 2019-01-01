QQQ
Range
65.27 - 67.49
Vol / Avg.
536.3K/657K
Div / Yield
2.04/3.07%
52 Wk
48.69 - 81.54
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
17.41
Open
66.78
P/E
5.96
EPS
2.35
Shares
109.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7802.280 0.5000
REV2.050B2.373B323.000M

Analyst Ratings

First American Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First American Financial (FAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First American Financial's (FAF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First American Financial (FAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) was reported by Barclays on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting FAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First American Financial (FAF)?

A

The stock price for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) is $65.27 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does First American Financial (FAF) pay a dividend?

A

The next First American Financial (FAF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) reporting earnings?

A

First American Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is First American Financial (FAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First American Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First American Financial (FAF) operate in?

A

First American Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.