|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.780
|2.280
|0.5000
|REV
|2.050B
|2.373B
|323.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First American Financial’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) was reported by Barclays on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting FAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) is $65.27 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
The next First American Financial (FAF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
First American Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First American Financial.
First American Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.