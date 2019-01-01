QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.94 - 76.01
Mkt Cap
526.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
31.48
EPS
0.5
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
UFP Technologies Inc is a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The company manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. It is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

UFP Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UFP Technologies (UFPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UFP Technologies's (UFPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UFP Technologies (UFPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) was reported by Colliers Securities on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting UFPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UFP Technologies (UFPT)?

A

The stock price for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) is $69.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UFP Technologies (UFPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UFP Technologies.

Q

When is UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) reporting earnings?

A

UFP Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is UFP Technologies (UFPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UFP Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does UFP Technologies (UFPT) operate in?

A

UFP Technologies is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.