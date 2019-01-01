QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/115.4K
Div / Yield
0.66/0.81%
52 Wk
50.92 - 92.76
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
4.87
Open
-
P/E
6
EPS
3.57
Shares
19M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 9:18AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Ingles Markets Inc is a U.S. based company that is principally engaged in operating a supermarket chain. The company operates the business in the southeast United States, mainly in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with a few stores in Virginia and Alabama as well. The company locates its stores primarily in suburban areas, small towns, and neighborhood areas. It offers a broad range of goods, including food products, pharmacies, health and beauty-care products, and general merchandise. The retail business contributes most of the company's revenue. The company's real estate ownership on a material portion of total stores enables it to generate rental income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.480
REV1.392B
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.780
REV1.335B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ingles Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingles Markets (IMKTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingles Markets's (IMKTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ingles Markets (IMKTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ingles Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingles Markets (IMKTA)?

A

The stock price for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is $81.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingles Markets (IMKTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reporting earnings?

A

Ingles Markets’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ingles Markets (IMKTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingles Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingles Markets (IMKTA) operate in?

A

Ingles Markets is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.