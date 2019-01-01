|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.480
|REV
|1.392B
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.780
|REV
|1.335B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ingles Markets’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
There is no analysis for Ingles Markets
The stock price for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is $81.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.
Ingles Markets’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ingles Markets.
Ingles Markets is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.