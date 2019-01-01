QQQ
Range
118.67 - 124.77
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/648.4K
Div / Yield
3.58/2.90%
52 Wk
101.43 - 142.97
Mkt Cap
16.9B
Payout Ratio
52.33
Open
123.5
P/E
19.84
EPS
1.36
Shares
142M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Genuine Parts sells automotive parts (about two thirds of net sales) and industrial components. The company sells vehicle parts to commercial and retail customers through roughly 9,800 stores worldwide, most of which are independently owned. Its industrial unit, primarily operating under the Motion Industries banner in the United States, supplies bearings, power transmission, industrial automation, hydraulic, and pneumatic components to maintenance, repair, and OEM clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6001.790 0.1900
REV4.670B4.803B133.000M

Genuine Parts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genuine Parts (GPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genuine Parts's (GPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genuine Parts (GPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) was reported by Truist Securities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting GPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.49% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genuine Parts (GPC)?

A

The stock price for Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) is $118.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genuine Parts (GPC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Genuine Parts (GPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reporting earnings?

A

Genuine Parts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Genuine Parts (GPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genuine Parts.

Q

What sector and industry does Genuine Parts (GPC) operate in?

A

Genuine Parts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.