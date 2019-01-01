|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.600
|1.790
|0.1900
|REV
|4.670B
|4.803B
|133.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genuine Parts’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO).
The latest price target for Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) was reported by Truist Securities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting GPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.49% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) is $118.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Genuine Parts (GPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Genuine Parts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genuine Parts.
Genuine Parts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.