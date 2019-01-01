QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.23 - 14.7
Vol / Avg.
21.7K/37.6K
Div / Yield
0.25/1.71%
52 Wk
10.29 - 17.79
Mkt Cap
406.1M
Payout Ratio
9.76
Open
14.48
P/E
11.45
EPS
0.49
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:59PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 4:06PM
North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to oil, natural gas and resource companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.470 0.0300
REV148.940M143.570M-5.370M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

North American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North American (NOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North American (NYSE: NOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North American's (NOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North American.

Q

What is the target price for North American (NOA) stock?

A

The latest price target for North American (NYSE: NOA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NOA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for North American (NOA)?

A

The stock price for North American (NYSE: NOA) is $14.27 last updated Today at 7:18:13 PM.

Q

Does North American (NOA) pay a dividend?

A

The next North American (NOA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is North American (NYSE:NOA) reporting earnings?

A

North American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is North American (NOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North American.

Q

What sector and industry does North American (NOA) operate in?

A

North American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.