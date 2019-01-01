|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.470
|0.0300
|REV
|148.940M
|143.570M
|-5.370M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of North American (NYSE: NOA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for North American.
The latest price target for North American (NYSE: NOA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NOA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for North American (NYSE: NOA) is $14.27 last updated Today at 7:18:13 PM.
The next North American (NOA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
North American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for North American.
North American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.