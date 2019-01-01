|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.310
|0.1400
|REV
|1.070B
|1.068B
|-2.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United States Cellular’s space includes: Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and America Movil (NYSE:AMOV).
The latest price target for United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting USM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) is $26.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.
United States Cellular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United States Cellular.
United States Cellular is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.