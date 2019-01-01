QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
U.S. Cellular is a regional wireless carrier that serves about 5 million customers spread across four major geographic clusters: the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, New England, and the Pacific Northwest. These service territories encompass a total population of about 32 million people. The vast majority of the markets the firm serves are rural or second/third-tier cities, with only the greater Milwaukee and Oklahoma City regions boasting populations greater than 1 million. U.S. Cellular also owns a 5.5% stake in Verizon Wireless' Los Angeles operations and, unlike its wireless carrier peers, owns most of its own towers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.310 0.1400
REV1.070B1.068B-2.000M

Analyst Ratings

United States Cellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Cellular (USM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Cellular's (USM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United States Cellular (USM) stock?

A

The latest price target for United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting USM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Cellular (USM)?

A

The stock price for United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) is $26.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United States Cellular (USM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Cellular.

Q

When is United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) reporting earnings?

A

United States Cellular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is United States Cellular (USM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Cellular.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Cellular (USM) operate in?

A

United States Cellular is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.