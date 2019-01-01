QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
RPT Realty is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in and manages retail properties. The company's property portfolio mainly consists of regional and urban shopping centres in metropolitan areas of the United States, and land available for development or sale. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include chain stores, supermarkets, homeware and furniture stores, and food retailers. In addition, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust derives revenue from managing, leasing, and redeveloping the shopping centres of its joint ventures.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV54.610M55.996M1.386M

RPT Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RPT Realty (RPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RPT Realty's (RPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RPT Realty (RPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RPT Realty (RPT)?

A

The stock price for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is $12.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RPT Realty (RPT) pay a dividend?

A

The next RPT Realty (RPT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reporting earnings?

A

RPT Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is RPT Realty (RPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RPT Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does RPT Realty (RPT) operate in?

A

RPT Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.