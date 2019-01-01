|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|REV
|54.610M
|55.996M
|1.386M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RPT Realty’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is $12.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next RPT Realty (RPT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
RPT Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RPT Realty.
RPT Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.