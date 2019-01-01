RPT Realty is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in and manages retail properties. The company's property portfolio mainly consists of regional and urban shopping centres in metropolitan areas of the United States, and land available for development or sale. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include chain stores, supermarkets, homeware and furniture stores, and food retailers. In addition, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust derives revenue from managing, leasing, and redeveloping the shopping centres of its joint ventures.