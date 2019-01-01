Live Ventures Inc is a holding company for diversified businesses. It is focused on acquiring and operating profitable companies in various industries. The company operates in the business segments of Retail, Flooring Manufacturing, Steel Manufacturing, and Corporate and Other. It derives key revenue from the Flooring Manufacturing segment which includes the manufacturing of carpets and rugs, yarn products, as well as a reseller of hard surface flooring products. Geographically the activities are carried out throughout the United States.