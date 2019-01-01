|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.040
|REV
|75.158M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.490
|REV
|70.542M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Live Ventures’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE).
The latest price target for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) was reported by Feltl & Co. on May 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting LIVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -94.96% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) is $29.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2004 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Live Ventures’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Live Ventures.
Live Ventures is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.