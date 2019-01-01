QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Live Ventures Inc is a holding company for diversified businesses. It is focused on acquiring and operating profitable companies in various industries. The company operates in the business segments of Retail, Flooring Manufacturing, Steel Manufacturing, and Corporate and Other. It derives key revenue from the Flooring Manufacturing segment which includes the manufacturing of carpets and rugs, yarn products, as well as a reseller of hard surface flooring products. Geographically the activities are carried out throughout the United States.

Live Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Live Ventures (LIVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Live Ventures's (LIVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Live Ventures (LIVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) was reported by Feltl & Co. on May 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting LIVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -94.96% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Live Ventures (LIVE)?

A

The stock price for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) is $29.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Live Ventures (LIVE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2004 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) reporting earnings?

A

Live Ventures’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Live Ventures (LIVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Live Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Live Ventures (LIVE) operate in?

A

Live Ventures is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.