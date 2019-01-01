QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, about a third of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8001.840 0.0400
REV1.250B1.253B3.000M

Equifax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equifax (EFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equifax's (EFX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equifax (EFX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equifax (NYSE: EFX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 296.00 expecting EFX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.89% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equifax (EFX)?

A

The stock price for Equifax (NYSE: EFX) is $208.605 last updated Today at 8:55:33 PM.

Q

Does Equifax (EFX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Equifax (NYSE:EFX) reporting earnings?

A

Equifax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Equifax (EFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equifax.

Q

What sector and industry does Equifax (EFX) operate in?

A

Equifax is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.