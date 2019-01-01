QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has 813,000 barrels a day of gross fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline recently entered full service.

Targa Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Targa Resources (TRGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Targa Resources's (TRGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Targa Resources (TRGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting TRGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.75% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Targa Resources (TRGP)?

A

The stock price for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) is $62.085 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Targa Resources (TRGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) reporting earnings?

A

Targa Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Targa Resources (TRGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Targa Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Targa Resources (TRGP) operate in?

A

Targa Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.