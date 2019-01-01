QQQ
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0400.830 -0.2100
REV2.010B1.624B-386.000M

Waste Connections Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waste Connections (WCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waste Connections's (WCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waste Connections.

Q

What is the target price for Waste Connections (WCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) was reported by BMO Capital on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting WCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.89% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waste Connections (WCN)?

A

The stock price for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is $122.53 last updated Today at 4:32:21 PM.

Q

Does Waste Connections (WCN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Waste Connections (WCN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reporting earnings?

A

Waste Connections’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Waste Connections (WCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waste Connections.

Q

What sector and industry does Waste Connections (WCN) operate in?

A

Waste Connections is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.