Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (60 as of September 2021) and over 550 outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States. Tenet enjoys the number-one ambulatory surgical center position nationwide, as well.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4902.700 1.2100
REV5.000B4.856B-144.000M

Tenet Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenet Healthcare (THC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenet Healthcare's (THC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tenet Healthcare (THC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) was reported by UBS on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting THC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.70% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenet Healthcare (THC)?

A

The stock price for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) is $81.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenet Healthcare (THC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenet Healthcare.

Q

When is Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) reporting earnings?

A

Tenet Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Tenet Healthcare (THC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenet Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenet Healthcare (THC) operate in?

A

Tenet Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.