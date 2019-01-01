|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.490
|2.700
|1.2100
|REV
|5.000B
|4.856B
|-144.000M
You can purchase shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tenet Healthcare’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) was reported by UBS on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 111.00 expecting THC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.70% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) is $81.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.