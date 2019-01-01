QQQ
Range
114.52 - 116.97
Vol / Avg.
434.1K/244.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/0.45%
52 Wk
90.51 - 135.98
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
7.11
Open
115.81
P/E
17.34
EPS
1.86
Shares
53.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
EMCOR Group Inc is one of the largest electrical, mechanical, construction, and facilities services firms in the United States. It provides a wide range of services, including the installation of electrical distribution systems, voice & data communication systems, and environmental controls within buildings. The company's services are provided to a broad range of commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional customers. Emcor Group enters contracts for large installation projects in the multimillion-dollar range, or smaller projects involving renovations and retrofit work. It also operates as a subcontractor to general contractors, systems suppliers, and property managers. It generates sales primarily in the United States, but the company does offer services United kingdom.

EMCOR Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EMCOR Gr (EME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EMCOR Gr's (EME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EMCOR Gr (EME) stock?

A

The latest price target for EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) was reported by Stifel on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 141.00 expecting EME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EMCOR Gr (EME)?

A

The stock price for EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) is $114.73 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does EMCOR Gr (EME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) reporting earnings?

A

EMCOR Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is EMCOR Gr (EME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EMCOR Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does EMCOR Gr (EME) operate in?

A

EMCOR Gr is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.