You can purchase shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kimco Realty’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting KIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.11% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) is $23.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kimco Realty (KIM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Kimco Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kimco Realty.
Kimco Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.