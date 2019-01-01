QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2K/4.6M
Div / Yield
0.76/3.28%
52 Wk
17.89 - 25.62
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
42.5
Open
-
P/E
14.49
EPS
0.13
Shares
616.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 545 shopping centers throughout major markets in the U.S., representing roughly 77 million square feet.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390
REV391.260M424.654M33.394M

Analyst Ratings

Kimco Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimco Realty (KIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kimco Realty's (KIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kimco Realty (KIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting KIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.11% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimco Realty (KIM)?

A

The stock price for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) is $23.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimco Realty (KIM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kimco Realty (KIM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) reporting earnings?

A

Kimco Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kimco Realty (KIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimco Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimco Realty (KIM) operate in?

A

Kimco Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.