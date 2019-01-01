QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
74.22 - 75.46
Vol / Avg.
171.1K/407.1K
Div / Yield
3/3.92%
52 Wk
76.39 - 96.23
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
68.81
Open
75.45
P/E
17.54
EPS
1.19
Shares
55.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through its distribution network which has 11 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2021, 94% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1901.250 0.0600
REV838.970M848.547M9.577M

Analyst Ratings

MSC Industrial Direct Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MSC Industrial Direct Co's (MSM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) was reported by Keybanc on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting MSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.15% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM)?

A

The stock price for MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) is $74.5 last updated Today at 5:27:05 PM.

Q

Does MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) reporting earnings?

A

MSC Industrial Direct Co’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MSC Industrial Direct Co.

Q

What sector and industry does MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) operate in?

A

MSC Industrial Direct Co is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.