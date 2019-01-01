|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.190
|1.250
|0.0600
|REV
|838.970M
|848.547M
|9.577M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MSC Industrial Direct Co’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) was reported by Keybanc on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting MSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.15% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) is $74.5 last updated Today at 5:27:05 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.
MSC Industrial Direct Co’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MSC Industrial Direct Co.
MSC Industrial Direct Co is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.