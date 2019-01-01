MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through its distribution network which has 11 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2021, 94% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.