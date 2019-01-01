QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5M
Div / Yield
2.28/2.67%
52 Wk
72.13 - 104.87
Mkt Cap
31.3B
Payout Ratio
30.32
Open
-
P/E
11.89
EPS
1.81
Shares
366.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:55AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.5 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8802.000 0.1200
REV3.010B3.053B43.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

State Street Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy State Street (STT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are State Street's (STT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for State Street (STT) stock?

A

The latest price target for State Street (NYSE: STT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting STT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.03% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for State Street (STT)?

A

The stock price for State Street (NYSE: STT) is $85.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does State Street (STT) pay a dividend?

A

The next State Street (STT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is State Street (NYSE:STT) reporting earnings?

A

State Street’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is State Street (STT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for State Street.

Q

What sector and industry does State Street (STT) operate in?

A

State Street is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.