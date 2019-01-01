|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.310
|4.480
|0.1700
|REV
|72.750B
|73.743B
|993.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in UnitedHealth Group’s space includes: Humana (NYSE:HUM), HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC).
The latest price target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 550.00 expecting UNH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.67% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is $455.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next UnitedHealth Group (UNH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
UnitedHealth Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for UnitedHealth Group.
UnitedHealth Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.