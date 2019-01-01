QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers in the United States, providing medical benefits to 48 million members in the U.S. and internationally at the end of 2020. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.3104.480 0.1700
REV72.750B73.743B993.000M

UnitedHealth Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock?

A

The latest price target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 550.00 expecting UNH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.67% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)?

A

The stock price for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is $455.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UnitedHealth Group (UNH) pay a dividend?

A

The next UnitedHealth Group (UNH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reporting earnings?

A

UnitedHealth Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UnitedHealth Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UnitedHealth Group (UNH) operate in?

A

UnitedHealth Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.