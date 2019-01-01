QQQ
Range
73.11 - 80.08
Vol / Avg.
9M/8M
Div / Yield
0.4/0.51%
52 Wk
21.07 - 78.37
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
4.42
Open
80
P/E
34.6
EPS
-2.11
Shares
184.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 1.960 2.500 0.5400
REV 3.360B 3.340B -20.000M

Analyst Ratings

Alcoa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alcoa (AA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alcoa's (AA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alcoa (AA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alcoa (NYSE: AA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting AA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.84% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alcoa (AA)?

A

The stock price for Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is $74.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alcoa (AA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 28, 2021.

Q

When is Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reporting earnings?

A

Alcoa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Alcoa (AA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alcoa.

Q

What sector and industry does Alcoa (AA) operate in?

A

Alcoa is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.