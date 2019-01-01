QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
68.48 - 70.49
Vol / Avg.
146.1K/301.8K
Div / Yield
0.67/0.96%
52 Wk
54.38 - 81.73
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
22.39
Open
70.21
P/E
23.49
EPS
1.22
Shares
52.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 4:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 4:06PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
H.B. Fuller manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three business units: constructions, engineering, and hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. It generates the most revenue from hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. This business manufactures and supplies adhesives products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets. The company generates around half of its revenue in the United States, with the remainder spread across 35 countries. The company has put an emphasis on environmentally friendly products, aligning with a trend of environmental, social, and governance investing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.090 0.0100
REV896.950M897.424M474.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

H.B. Fuller Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy H.B. Fuller (FUL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H.B. Fuller's (FUL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for H.B. Fuller (FUL) stock?

A

The latest price target for H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) was reported by JP Morgan on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting FUL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for H.B. Fuller (FUL)?

A

The stock price for H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) is $68.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H.B. Fuller (FUL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reporting earnings?

A

H.B. Fuller’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is H.B. Fuller (FUL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H.B. Fuller.

Q

What sector and industry does H.B. Fuller (FUL) operate in?

A

H.B. Fuller is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.