|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.090
|0.0100
|REV
|896.950M
|897.424M
|474.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in H.B. Fuller’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) was reported by JP Morgan on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting FUL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.31% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) is $68.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
H.B. Fuller’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for H.B. Fuller.
H.B. Fuller is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.