H.B. Fuller manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three business units: constructions, engineering, and hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. It generates the most revenue from hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. This business manufactures and supplies adhesives products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets. The company generates around half of its revenue in the United States, with the remainder spread across 35 countries. The company has put an emphasis on environmentally friendly products, aligning with a trend of environmental, social, and governance investing.