Titan International Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. Geographically, business of the group can be seen in the United States, Brazil and other countries. Titan derives most of the revenue from Agricultural segment in which rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, plows, planters and irrigation equipment, and are sold directly to original equipment manufacturers and to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and Titan's own distribution centers.