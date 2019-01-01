QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/453.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.69 - 12.15
Mkt Cap
692.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
158.71
EPS
0.18
Shares
62.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Titan International Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. Geographically, business of the group can be seen in the United States, Brazil and other countries. Titan derives most of the revenue from Agricultural segment in which rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, plows, planters and irrigation equipment, and are sold directly to original equipment manufacturers and to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and Titan's own distribution centers.

Titan Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Titan Intl (TWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Titan Intl's (TWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Titan Intl (TWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) was reported by Jefferies on August 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting TWI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Titan Intl (TWI)?

A

The stock price for Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) is $11.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Titan Intl (TWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) reporting earnings?

A

Titan Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Titan Intl (TWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Titan Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Titan Intl (TWI) operate in?

A

Titan Intl is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.