|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.170
|3.330
|0.1600
|REV
|2.660B
|2.744B
|84.000M
You can purchase shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quest Diagnostics’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting DGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.09% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is $131.02 last updated Today at 6:46:54 PM.
The next Quest Diagnostics (DGX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.
Quest Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quest Diagnostics.
Quest Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.