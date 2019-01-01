QQQ
127.72 - 132.04
638.2K/1.3M
2.64/2.02%
113.36 - 174.16
15.6B
15.56
127.71
8.4
3.19
119M
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1703.330 0.1600
REV2.660B2.744B84.000M

Quest Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Quest Diagnostics (DGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quest Diagnostics's (DGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quest Diagnostics (DGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting DGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.09% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)?

A

The stock price for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is $131.02 last updated Today at 6:46:54 PM.

Q

Does Quest Diagnostics (DGX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Quest Diagnostics (DGX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.

Q

When is Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reporting earnings?

A

Quest Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quest Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Quest Diagnostics (DGX) operate in?

A

Quest Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.