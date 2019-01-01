|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.770
|2.750
|-0.0200
|REV
|10.000B
|10.301B
|301.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Allstate’s space includes: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) and WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB).
The latest price target for Allstate (NYSE: ALL) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 149.00 expecting ALL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.11% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allstate (NYSE: ALL) is $125.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Allstate (ALL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Allstate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allstate.
Allstate is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.