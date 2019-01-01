QQQ
Range
124.14 - 126.2
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
3.4/2.72%
52 Wk
102.57 - 140
Mkt Cap
34.8B
Payout Ratio
19.08
Open
125.48
P/E
7.37
EPS
2.77
Shares
278.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property-casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7702.750 -0.0200
REV10.000B10.301B301.000M

Allstate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allstate (ALL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allstate's (ALL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allstate (ALL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allstate (NYSE: ALL) was reported by UBS on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 149.00 expecting ALL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.11% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allstate (ALL)?

A

The stock price for Allstate (NYSE: ALL) is $125.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allstate (ALL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Allstate (ALL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Allstate (NYSE:ALL) reporting earnings?

A

Allstate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Allstate (ALL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allstate.

Q

What sector and industry does Allstate (ALL) operate in?

A

Allstate is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.