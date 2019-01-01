Adecoagro SA is a Luxembourg-based agricultural company. It is involved in the wide range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol, and energy production and land transformation. The company operates through three segments namely Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, and Land Transformation. The Farming segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds and fibers, rice and production and sale of dairy products; the Sugar, Ethanol and Energy segment consists of cultivating sugar cane which is processed in owned sugar mills, transformed into ethanol; and the Land Transformation segment comprises identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland.