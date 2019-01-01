QQQ
Range
8.09 - 8.44
Vol / Avg.
662.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.78 - 11.77
Mkt Cap
942.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.32
P/E
8.2
EPS
0.32
Shares
112.7M
Outstanding
Adecoagro SA is a Luxembourg-based agricultural company. It is involved in the wide range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol, and energy production and land transformation. The company operates through three segments namely Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, and Land Transformation. The Farming segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds and fibers, rice and production and sale of dairy products; the Sugar, Ethanol and Energy segment consists of cultivating sugar cane which is processed in owned sugar mills, transformed into ethanol; and the Land Transformation segment comprises identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Adecoagro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adecoagro (AGRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adecoagro's (AGRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adecoagro (AGRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGRO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adecoagro (AGRO)?

A

The stock price for Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is $8.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adecoagro (AGRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adecoagro.

Q

When is Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) reporting earnings?

A

Adecoagro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Adecoagro (AGRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adecoagro.

Q

What sector and industry does Adecoagro (AGRO) operate in?

A

Adecoagro is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.