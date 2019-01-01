Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2020, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.