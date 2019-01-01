QQQ
Range
112.51 - 115.22
Vol / Avg.
592K/682K
Div / Yield
1.64/1.44%
52 Wk
106.52 - 148.7
Mkt Cap
10B
Payout Ratio
26.97
Open
113.74
P/E
21.26
EPS
1.26
Shares
88.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2020, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0201.110 0.0900
REV680.390M709.200M28.810M

Analyst Ratings

Allegion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegion (ALLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allegion's (ALLE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allegion (ALLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 134.00 expecting ALLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.02% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegion (ALLE)?

A

The stock price for Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is $113.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegion (ALLE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Allegion (ALLE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reporting earnings?

A

Allegion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Allegion (ALLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegion.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegion (ALLE) operate in?

A

Allegion is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.