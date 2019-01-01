|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.020
|1.110
|0.0900
|REV
|680.390M
|709.200M
|28.810M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Allegion’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 134.00 expecting ALLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.02% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is $113.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Allegion (ALLE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.
Allegion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allegion.
Allegion is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.