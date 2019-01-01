QQQ
TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE Connectivity has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6001.760 0.1600
REV3.730B3.818B88.000M

TE Connectivity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TE Connectivity (TEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TE Connectivity's (TEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TE Connectivity.

Q

What is the target price for TE Connectivity (TEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 167.00 expecting TEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.04% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TE Connectivity (TEL)?

A

The stock price for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is $141.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TE Connectivity (TEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reporting earnings?

A

TE Connectivity’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is TE Connectivity (TEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TE Connectivity.

Q

What sector and industry does TE Connectivity (TEL) operate in?

A

TE Connectivity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.