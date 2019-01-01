|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lloyds Banking Group’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LYG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) is $2.455 last updated Today at 2:40:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2017.
Lloyds Banking Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lloyds Banking Group.
Lloyds Banking Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.