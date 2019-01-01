QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.45 - 2.46
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/9.7M
Div / Yield
0.07/2.47%
52 Wk
2.12 - 3
Mkt Cap
43.6B
Payout Ratio
8.89
Open
2.45
P/E
7.93
EPS
0.13
Shares
17.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:17AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Lloyds is a retail and commercial bank headquartered in the United Kingdom. The bank operates via three business segments: retail, commercial banking, and insurance and wealth. In retail, Lloyds offers primarily mortgages (66% of loan portfolio), credit cards, and current accounts to its customers. Its commercial banking operation provides lending, transaction banking, working capital management, and debt capital market services to large corporates and financial institutions in the U.K. Insurance and wealth rounds out the product lineup with life and property insurance as well as pension solutions and high-net-worth asset-management services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV5.661B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lloyds Banking Group's (LYG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LYG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)?

A

The stock price for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) is $2.455 last updated Today at 2:40:11 PM.

Q

Does Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2017.

Q

When is Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) reporting earnings?

A

Lloyds Banking Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lloyds Banking Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) operate in?

A

Lloyds Banking Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.