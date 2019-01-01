Old Second Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement as well as commercial, industrial, consumer, and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services, and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, payments, and other income.