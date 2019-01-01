QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Old Second Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement as well as commercial, industrial, consumer, and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services, and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, payments, and other income.

Old Second Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Old Second Bancorp's (OSBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting OSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)?

A

The stock price for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) is $14.02 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) reporting earnings?

A

Old Second Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old Second Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) operate in?

A

Old Second Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.