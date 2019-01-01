QQQ
Range
70.96 - 72.2
Vol / Avg.
87.4K/225.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
57.71 - 89.84
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
71.39
P/E
89.1
EPS
0.31
Shares
51.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern and Western regions as well as Recycling and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.210 0.0300
REV230.350M241.836M11.486M

Analyst Ratings

Casella Waste Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casella Waste Systems (CWST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Casella Waste Systems's (CWST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Casella Waste Systems (CWST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting CWST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Casella Waste Systems (CWST)?

A

The stock price for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) is $72.225 last updated Today at 5:27:10 PM.

Q

Does Casella Waste Systems (CWST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casella Waste Systems.

Q

When is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) reporting earnings?

A

Casella Waste Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Casella Waste Systems (CWST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casella Waste Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Casella Waste Systems (CWST) operate in?

A

Casella Waste Systems is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.