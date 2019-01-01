|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.210
|0.0300
|REV
|230.350M
|241.836M
|11.486M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Casella Waste Systems’s space includes: Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting CWST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) is $72.225 last updated Today at 5:27:10 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Casella Waste Systems.
Casella Waste Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Casella Waste Systems.
Casella Waste Systems is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.