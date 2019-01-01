|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|REV
|204.150M
|262.000M
|57.850M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rayonier’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting RYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.26% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) is $37.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Rayonier (RYN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Rayonier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rayonier.
Rayonier is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.