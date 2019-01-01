QQQ
Range
36.28 - 37.74
Vol / Avg.
527.5K/539.4K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.92%
52 Wk
30.82 - 41.09
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
100
Open
36.28
P/E
34.26
EPS
0.06
Shares
145.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Rayonier owns and manages timberland. Among the largest private landowners in the United States, the firm owns 2.2 million acres. It also owns land in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV204.150M262.000M57.850M

Analyst Ratings

Rayonier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rayonier (RYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rayonier's (RYN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rayonier (RYN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting RYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.26% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rayonier (RYN)?

A

The stock price for Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) is $37.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rayonier (RYN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rayonier (RYN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) reporting earnings?

A

Rayonier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Rayonier (RYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rayonier.

Q

What sector and industry does Rayonier (RYN) operate in?

A

Rayonier is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.