Range
310.85 - 320.93
Vol / Avg.
82.2K/392.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
258.91 - 428.22
Mkt Cap
19.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
312
P/E
27.97
EPS
3.55
Shares
61M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2020, Waters generated 59% from pharmaceutical customers, 30% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.4703.670 0.2000
REV821.040M836.449M15.409M

Waters Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waters (WAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waters (NYSE: WAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waters's (WAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Waters (WAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waters (NYSE: WAT) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 350.00 expecting WAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.05% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waters (WAT)?

A

The stock price for Waters (NYSE: WAT) is $320.95 last updated Today at 4:25:02 PM.

Q

Does Waters (WAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waters.

Q

When is Waters (NYSE:WAT) reporting earnings?

A

Waters’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Waters (WAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waters.

Q

What sector and industry does Waters (WAT) operate in?

A

Waters is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.