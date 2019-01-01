QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. Popular recently restructured PFH and moved much of its activities into BPNA.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2302.580 0.3500
REV495.450M501.283M5.833M

Analyst Ratings

Popular Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Popular (BPOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Popular's (BPOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Popular (BPOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting BPOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Popular (BPOP)?

A

The stock price for Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) is $89.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Popular (BPOP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) reporting earnings?

A

Popular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Popular (BPOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Popular.

Q

What sector and industry does Popular (BPOP) operate in?

A

Popular is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.