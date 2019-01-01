QQQ
Range
44.07 - 48.11
Vol / Avg.
6M/5.2M
Div / Yield
0.45/1.00%
52 Wk
27.89 - 47.55
Mkt Cap
16.8B
Payout Ratio
6.44
Open
44.26
P/E
10.59
EPS
0.98
Shares
368.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9801.950 -0.0300
REV3.840B3.841B1.000M

Mosaic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mosaic (MOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mosaic's (MOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mosaic (MOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) was reported by Citigroup on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting MOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.56% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mosaic (MOS)?

A

The stock price for Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) is $45.555 last updated Today at 4:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Mosaic (MOS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mosaic (MOS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reporting earnings?

A

Mosaic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Mosaic (MOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mosaic.

Q

What sector and industry does Mosaic (MOS) operate in?

A

Mosaic is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.