Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Interpublic Group is among the world's largest ad holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates more than 75% of its revenue from developed regions such as the United States and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.820 0.0100
REV2.510B2.932B422.000M

Analyst Ratings

Interpublic Gr of Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interpublic Gr of Cos's (IPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting IPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.73% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG)?

A

The stock price for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) is $35.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) reporting earnings?

A

Interpublic Gr of Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interpublic Gr of Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) operate in?

A

Interpublic Gr of Cos is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.