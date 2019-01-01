|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|0.820
|0.0100
|REV
|2.510B
|2.932B
|422.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Interpublic Gr of Cos’s space includes: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV), WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH).
The latest price target for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting IPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.73% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) is $35.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Interpublic Gr of Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Interpublic Gr of Cos.
Interpublic Gr of Cos is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.