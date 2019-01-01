|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.190
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|5.880B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EOG Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was reported by Keybanc on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting EOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.96% upside). 47 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is $110.32 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
EOG Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EOG Resources.
EOG Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.