EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2020, it reported net proved reserves of 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 754 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.