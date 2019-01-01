QQQ
Range
108.88 - 111.55
Vol / Avg.
4.6M/4.4M
Div / Yield
3/2.74%
52 Wk
62.78 - 116.97
Mkt Cap
64.5B
Payout Ratio
30.41
Open
110.52
P/E
21.14
EPS
1.88
Shares
585.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2020, it reported net proved reserves of 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 754 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV5.880B

EOG Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EOG Resources (EOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EOG Resources's (EOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EOG Resources (EOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was reported by Keybanc on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting EOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.96% upside). 47 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EOG Resources (EOG)?

A

The stock price for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is $110.32 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does EOG Resources (EOG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) reporting earnings?

A

EOG Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is EOG Resources (EOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EOG Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does EOG Resources (EOG) operate in?

A

EOG Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.