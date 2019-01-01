QQQ
Range
23.66 - 24.14
Vol / Avg.
39.6K/431.8K
Div / Yield
1.33/5.61%
52 Wk
22.5 - 33.31
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.85
P/E
-
EPS
0.97
Shares
66M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Compass Diversified Holdings is a diversified business conglomerate based in the United States having two groups: branded consumer business and niche industrial business. Branded consumer businesses are characterized as those businesses that capitalize on a valuable brand name in their respective market sector. It includes 5.11, Ergobaby, Liberty Safe, and Velocity Outdoor. Niche industrial businesses are characterized as those businesses that focus on manufacturing and selling particular products and industrial services within a specific market sector. It includes Advanced Circuits, Arnold, Foam Fabricators, and Sterno. The company has operations in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other International areas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.600

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV510.290M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compass Diversified Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Compass Diversified Hldgs's (CODI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting CODI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)?

A

The stock price for Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) is $23.7406 last updated Today at 3:39:14 PM.

Q

Does Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Diversified Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Diversified Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI) operate in?

A

Compass Diversified Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.