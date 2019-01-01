QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $41.1 trillion in under custody and administration (as of Dec. 31, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.2 trillion in assets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.040 0.0300
REV3.980B4.015B35.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of New York Mellon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of New York Mellon (BK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of New York Mellon's (BK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of New York Mellon (BK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting BK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.96% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)?

A

The stock price for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) is $55.655 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of New York Mellon (BK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of New York Mellon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of New York Mellon (BK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of New York Mellon.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of New York Mellon (BK) operate in?

A

Bank of New York Mellon is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.