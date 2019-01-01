|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.010
|1.040
|0.0300
|REV
|3.980B
|4.015B
|35.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank of New York Mellon’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting BK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.96% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) is $55.655 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Bank of New York Mellon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of New York Mellon.
Bank of New York Mellon is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.