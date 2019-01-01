Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It generates maximum revenue from the Expedited Freight segment. Expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.