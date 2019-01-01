QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It generates maximum revenue from the Expedited Freight segment. Expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.400 0.0900
REV443.310M459.929M16.619M

Forward Air Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forward Air (FWRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forward Air's (FWRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forward Air (FWRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FWRD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forward Air (FWRD)?

A

The stock price for Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) is $98.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forward Air (FWRD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Forward Air (FWRD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) reporting earnings?

A

Forward Air’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Forward Air (FWRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forward Air.

Q

What sector and industry does Forward Air (FWRD) operate in?

A

Forward Air is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.